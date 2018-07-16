Elon Musk calls Thai cave rescuer a paedophile

SINGAPORE: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has called a British caver who was involved in operations to rescue 12 stranded Thai boys and their coach a paedophile.

In a series of tweets on Sunday (Jul 15) that has since been taken down, the Tesla CEO attacked British caver Vernon Unsworth and called him a "pedo", CNN reported.

This came after Unsworth criticised a miniature submarine which Musk had proposed to help rescue the schoolboys and their coach from the Tham Luang cave complex, calling it a "PR stunt" according to CNN.

The British caver, who lives in Thailand, used his knowledge of the Tham Luang cave complex to help pinpoint the boys' location, the report added.

In his tweets Musk refuted Unsworth's claim that his submarine concept was unworkable, saying that "we will make (a video) of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo".

"Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it," concluded Musk.

"Bet ya a signed dollar it's true," he wrote in another tweet that has also been deleted.



Musk had gone to Thailand during rescue operations with his mini-submarine, and left it at the Tham Luang cave complex in case the rescue team needed it.

"Never saw this British expat guy who lives in Thailand (sus) at any point when we were in the caves," Musk wrote in another tweet.

"Only people in sight were the Thai navy/army guys, who were great. Thai navy seals escorted us in - total opposite of wanting us to leave."

Netizens took to social media to criticise Musk's remarks.

"You are literally such a douchebag to go after that cave diver like that," commented Instagram user alexapersian on one of Musk's Instagram posts. "Calling someone a pedo is very dangerous and you actually could be sued."

"The thing is for once Elon you aren’t the hero and the attention wasn’t on you which you obviously can’t stand."

"Fool. Attacking rescuers in Thailand whilst trying to gain publicity for yourself," wrote Instagram user relumeconsulting. "Despicable behaviour."

Earlier, he had also made dismissive remarks about the Thai chief of rescue operations Narongsak Osottanakorn after Narongsak said Musk's mini-submarine did not fit with the rescue mission.

