Empty classrooms as some schools re-open in Indian Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Some Kashmir schools re-opened on Monday (Aug 19) but were largely empty following weekend clashes in Srinagar, two-weeks after India removed the restive region's autonomy and imposed a lockdown.

The authorities said that they were re-opening 190 primary schools in the city yet few children could be seen at half a dozen places visited by AFP.

Parents Reuters talked to said their children would stay home until cellular networks are restored and they can be in contact with them.

"How can we risk the lives of our children?" said Gulzar Ahmad, a father of two children enrolled in a school in the city's Batamaloo district where protests have occurred.

"Troops have arrested minor children in the last two weeks and several children were injured in clashes," he said. "Our children are safe inside their homes. If they go to school who can guarantee their safety?"

Authorities have previously denied reports of mass arrests.

Srinagar's top administrative officer, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, said on Sunday that adequate security would be provided for schools. "I will take responsibility for any untoward incident," he added.



Pakistan meanwhile said Indian fire across their de-facto border on Sunday killed two civilians and seriously injured a child, a day after New Delhi said Pakistani fire killed an Indian soldier.



India on Aug 5 ended the special constitutional status of Muslim-majority Kashmir, where a 30-year-old uprising against Indian rule has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

A security personnel patrols on a deserted road of the Lal Chowk area in Srinagar on August 19, 2019. Some Kashmir schools re-opened on Aug 19 but many pupils stayed away, following weekend clashes after India stripped the region of its autonomy and imposed a lockdown two weeks ago. (Photo: AFP/PUNIT PARANJPE)

Hours before its move, India severely curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Some 120,000 extra soldiers have been deployed, a security source told AFP, joining around 500,000 already in the northern Himalayan region divided with Pakistan since 1947.

At least 4,000 people have also been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), which allows imprisonment for up to two years without charge or trial, government sources said.

"Most of them were flown out of Kashmir because prisons here have run out of capacity," a local magistrate told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Authorities have declined to comment on the numbers of people behind bars. Those picked up include local politicians, activists, business leaders and lawyers.

Officials said only that the "few preventive detentions" were made to avoid a "breach of the peace", and that there was "no centralised figure" for the total number.

'NO SIGNS OF INJURY'

On Sunday family members held a wake for timber trader Sidiq Khan, 62, who relatives said had died after suffocating from tear gas fired by security forces in Srinagar.

A senior government official told AFP that a man in his mid-60s had died, and that a post-mortem "has not revealed any external or internal marks of injury".



After some easing in previous days, authorities on Sunday reinforced heavy restrictions after eight people were injured during protests.

The Press Trust of India news agency cited unnamed officials saying there had been clashes in a dozen locations around Srinagar on Saturday.

Around 20 per cent of landlines were working on Monday, an AFP reporter said. But mobile phones and the internet were still cut off.

NO KIDS



In Srinagar on Monday most main streets and markets were deserted, although some roads looked busier than in recent days.

Some teachers and administrative staff made it to schools but many others didn't. PTI also reported that only a handful of children had come.

"We didn't receive an official notification for re-opening the school from the local government but opened it after watching the news yesterday," a senior official at Srinagar's Burn Hall School told AFP.

School buses are seen parked in the campus of a closed school in Srinagar on Aug 19, 2019. Some Kashmir schools re-opened on August 19 but many pupils stayed away, following weekend clashes after India stripped the region of its autonomy and imposed a lockdown two weeks ago. (Photo: AFP/PUNIT PARANJPE)

Many schools stayed shut, with guards at the gate turning away any teachers or administrative staff who turned up.

"I don't think parents will send their children to school if they can't communicate and check on them whenever required," a resident of the Rajbagh area of Srinagar told AFP outside the Presentation Convent School.

"I came here after watching the news yesterday but it doesn't look like any students have come to school today. There are many other teachers who stay farther away and haven't made it here," one of the teachers at a local school told AFP.

