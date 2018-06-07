Enough information that Jho Low is among main criminals in 1MDB: Malaysia Home Minister

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian authorities have sufficient information that Jho Low is among the main criminals that caused the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal to become the biggest crime in the world, said Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Thursday (Jun 7).

As such, stern action will be taken to bring Jho Low to justice, he added.

"Some people ask me why Jho Low is not arrested because information has been gathered. I say let's delay a little, but there are quarters who don't want to wait, they hope stern action can be taken not within today, but ‘yesterday'.

"I did not say that I want to give priority to regulations and the law, but in cases that are clear, stern action must be taken immediately according to the penal code or law on corruption,” he said during a monthly assembly at the Home Ministry.

On Thursday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission also issued a notice asking for Jho Low and a former director of SRC International to assist in investigations regarding SRC, a former unit of 1MDB.

Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, 47, was formerly the director of SRC while Low, 37, was identified as a "businessman".

In May, Malaysia's finance minister said he had asked the Inland Revenue Board to investigate Low and his family in relation to the scandal-hit state-fund 1MDB.

The whereabouts of Low, a close friend of former prime minister Najib Razak's family, are unknown. He has previously denied any wrongdoing.