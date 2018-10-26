Equanimity luxury yacht up for auction on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: Bidding for the luxury yacht Equanimity will kick off on Monday (Oct 29), according to Ong Chee Kwan, one of the lawyers representing the Malaysian government and state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The bidding will run until Nov 28, and bidders will have to pay a deposit of US$1 million, said Ong.

The US$250 million yacht - linked to fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low - was allegedly bought with money stolen from scandal-tainted 1MDB.

It was handed over to Malaysia by Indonesian authorities earlier this year after it was impounded in Bali.

The Admiralty Court in Kuala Lumpur gave the government clearance to sell the Equanimity in August, after a one-and-a-half hour hearing, without the presence of representatives from the yacht's owner.

The luxury yacht has an interior clad in marble and gold leaf, a spa and sauna, a 20-metre swimming pool, a movie theatre, a lift and a helipad, according to yachtcharterfleet.com, a website for luxury charters.

