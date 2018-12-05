Errant Singapore motorists should be barred from leaving Malaysia: Senator

KUALA LUMPUR: Motorists from Singapore with outstanding summonses should be barred from leaving Malaysia until they settle the amount owed, said Malaysian senator Rabiyah Ali in parliament on Wednesday (Dec 5).

Rabiyah said the proposal is aimed at curbing Singaporean drivers who use the country’s highways as a testing ground for their vehicles’ speed.

“The problem pertaining to the illegal racing and reckless driving by luxury car drivers and high-powered motorcycles from Singapore has been a tough challenge for us to solve.

“The North-South Expressway from Johor Bahru to Melaka has become a test circuit for their luxury vehicles almost every week,” she told lawmakers.

Rabiyah also said that maximum fines should be imposed on foreign vehicles and that they should be prohibited from leaving the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) until these have been paid.

