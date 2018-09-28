Ex-Chinese securities regulator vice chairman sentenced to 18 years in prison - local court statement
The former vice chairman of China's securities regulator, Yao Gang, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, a local Chinese court said on Friday.
BEIJING: The former vice chairman of China's securities regulator, Yao Gang, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, a local Chinese court said on Friday.
Yao was one of the most senior figures arrested in a crackdown on suspected stock manipulation in late 2015.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Neil Fullick)