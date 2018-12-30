Exclusive: Bangladesh Election Commission investigates complaints of vote rigging

Bangladesh's Election Commission is investigating allegations of vote rigging coming from across the country, a spokesman told Reuters minutes before polling for a general election was to close.

Hindu voters wait to cast their vote outside a voting center during the general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

"Allegations are coming from across the country and those are under investigation," S.M. Asaduzzaman said. "If we get any confirmation from our own channels then measures will be taken as per rules".

