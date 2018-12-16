Explosion at Japan restaurant injures 42

Fires broke out following the incident in the northern city of Sapporo, Kyodo news agency said, and images from the scene showed large flames and plumes of smoke rising in the night air.

SAPPORO: An explosion at a restaurant in northern Japan injured 42 people late Sunday (Dec 16), police said, with the blast reportedly causing surrounding buildings to collapse.

Fires broke out following the incident in the northern city of Sapporo, Kyodo news agency said, and images from the scene showed large flames and plumes of smoke rising in the night air.

Witnesses shared photos of the incident on Twitter. (Photos: Twitter/Ka7e_maa, Shoogaxxx)

A police official for the Hokkaido region told AFP "there are 42 injuries" but no one was killed. Kyodo said one person was in critical condition.



They are still investigating the cause which "would take some time".

Kyodo said eyewitnesses reported smelling gas in the area following the explosion.

National broadcaster NHK said the flames were extinguished several hours after the fire broke out, with police and fire department officers still at the site.

Earlier police warned of secondary explosions, according to Kyodo, which described buildings collapsing following the incident around 8.30pm (1130 GMT).



A man who lived nearby told the Japanese news outlet that he heard a loud “bang” which sounded like thunder and felt his condominium shake.



Other witnesses shared photos and videos of the incident on Twitter, showing the burning building and thick black smoke.



Images uploaded by a Twitter user show a Google Maps image of the scene (left) before the explosion happened. (Images: Twitter/0816Jimmy)

A screengrab shows the site of the explosion in Sapporo, Dec 16, 2018. (Image: Reuters/Twitter.Keibapandra)



