Explosion at Chinese steel mill kills 1, injures 9

BEIJING: An explosion at a steel mill owned by Fangda Special Steel Technology on Wednesday (May 29) killed one person and injured nine others, the company said in a statement on its website.

It is not known if the company, based in Nanchang, the capital of China's southern Jiangxi province, has halted operations at the plant. The accident occurred at 4.29pm local time at a blast furnace, the company added.

The company produced 4.2 million tonnes of steel products last year.

China produced 928 million tonnes of steel in 2018.

