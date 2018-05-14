Explosion hits police HQ in Indonesia's Surabaya

SURABAYA, Indonesia: Two militants on a motorcycle blew themselves up at the police headquarters in Surabaya on Monday (May 14), a day after Islamist militants launched suicide attacks on churches in the country's second largest city, police said.

The blast occurred at 8.50 am (9.50 Singapore time) at the checkpoint outside the building, police said, four police officers and six civilians were taken to hospital. The extent of injuries is still unclear.

"Clearly it’s a suicide bombing," East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told a briefing.

"We can’t open up all details yet because we are still identifying victims at the scene and the crime scene is being handled," he said.

Citing CCTV footage, he said a man and a woman on the motorcycle stopped at the security checkpoint. CCTV footage shown on Indonesian television also showed the motorcycle arriving next to a car and exploding as officers approached it.



"That's where the explosion happened," the spokesman added.

"Two people were riding (on the motorcycle) and a woman was sitting at the back."



BREAKING: East Java police spokesman says yet another explosion at #Surabaya Police Office - no details yet pic.twitter.com/CQ2adzGBTW — Chandni Vatvani (@ChandniCNA) May 14, 2018





Casualties so far according to police: 4 police officers and 6 civilians taken to the hospital - extent of injuries still haven't been made clear. — Chandni Vatvani (@ChandniCNA) May 14, 2018

The latest blast comes just a day after suicide bombers attacked three churches, killing at least 13 people and wounding about 40.



The series of suicide attacks was the "act of cowards", President Joko Widodo later said on Metro TV on Monday, pledging to push through a new anti-terrorism bill to combat networks of Islamist militants in the country.



"This is the act of cowards, indignified and barbaric," he said, adding that he would issue a regulation in lieu of a law next month to force through a new anti-terrorism bill if parliament failed to pass it



The church bombers - a mother and father, two daughters aged nine and 12, and two sons aged 16 and 18 - were linked to local extremist network Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) which supports IS, police have said.

A further three people in one family were killed and two wounded when another bomb exploded at an apartment complex about 30 kilometres from Surabaya, just hours later, police said.

The mother and one child died from the explosion while police said they shot dead the father who was carrying a bomb detonator.

Two other children were injured in the blast and were taken to hospital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the apartment bomb.

