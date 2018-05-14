Explosion hits police office in Indonesia's Surabaya: Police
SURABAYA, Indonesia: Police on Monday (May 14) confirmed another explosion hit a police station in Surabaya at 8.50 am (9.50 am Singapore time), a day after a wave of blasts occurred near three churches in the city.
In an update on investigations, authorities said two militants on a motorcycle blew themselves up at the facility.
Earlier, East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said a "vehicle-bomb" was used and that police were investigating whether it was a two-wheeler or four-wheeler.
The full extent of casualties was unclear, he said during a briefing.
"There has been an explosion, we don’t know exactly what happened," he said.
The latest blast comes just a day after suicide bombers attacked three churches, killing at least 13 people and wounding about 40.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.