Explosion hits police office in Indonesia's Surabaya: Police

SURABAYA, Indonesia: Police on Monday (May 14) confirmed another explosion hit a police station in Surabaya at 8.50 am (9.50 am Singapore time), a day after a wave of blasts occurred near three churches in the city.

In an update on investigations, authorities said two militants on a motorcycle blew themselves up at the facility.

Earlier, East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said a "vehicle-bomb" was used and that police were investigating whether it was a two-wheeler or four-wheeler.



The full extent of casualties was unclear, he said during a briefing.​​​​​​​



"There has been an explosion, we don’t know exactly what happened," he said.

The latest blast comes just a day after suicide bombers attacked three churches, killing at least 13 people and wounding about 40.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.