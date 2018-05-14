Explosion hits police office in Indonesia's Surabaya: Police

Asia

Explosion hits police office in Indonesia's Surabaya: Police

A member of the police bomb squad unit examines the site of an explosion outside the Immaculate San
A member of the police bomb squad unit examines the site of an explosion outside the Immaculate Santa Maria Catholic Church, in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia May 13, 2018. (Photo: Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat / via REUTERS)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SURABAYA, Indonesia: Police on Monday (May 14) confirmed another explosion hit a police station in Surabaya at 8.50 am (9.50 am Singapore time), a day after a wave of blasts occurred near three churches in the city.

In an update on investigations, authorities said two militants on a motorcycle blew themselves up at the facility.

Earlier, East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said a "vehicle-bomb" was used and that police were investigating whether it was a two-wheeler or four-wheeler. 



The full extent of casualties was unclear, he said during a briefing.​​​​​​​ 

"There has been an explosion, we don’t know exactly what happened," he said. 

The latest blast comes just a day after suicide bombers attacked three churches, killing at least 13 people and wounding about 40.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

Source: CNA/Reuters/na

Tagged Topics

Bookmark