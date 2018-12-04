Explosion in Kuching shopping mall kills at least 3, injures 18

Explosion at City One Megamall Kuching on Dec 4
Screengrab of a video by Bernama news agency showing the aftermath of a blast at City One Megamall in Kuching on Dec 4, 2018.
KUCHING: A fatal blast at a shopping mall on Tuesday (Dec 4) in the Malaysian state of Sarawak killed at least three people and injured 18 others. 

The explosion at City One Megamall in Kuching happened around 3.30pm. 

The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia said early reports suggest that the blast was caused by a gas explosion.

City One Megamall explosion 4
Photos circulating on social media show several injured victims. (Photo: Facebook/Kamek Miak Sarawak)

A video of the scene uploaded by the Bernama news agency shows the ground floor of the shopping mall strewn with debris. Shouting and screaming could also be heard.

Photos circulating on social media show some victims bleeding from the head. Several casualties also had their clothes torn by the force of the explosion. 

City One Megamall explosion 5
Debris strewn on the ground after the explosion at City One Megamall. (Photo: Facebook/Kamek Miak Sarawak)

City One Megamall explosion 3
A witness described hearing a loud explosion and feeling the whole building shake. (Photo: Facebook/Shahrel Al Hafize)
At least one casualty suffered burns to his face and hands.

A report by The Malaysian Insight said most of those injured are believed to be mall employees and workers renovating a food outlet. 

A witness described hearing a loud explosion and feeling the whole building shake, the report added. 

Bodies following blast at City One Megamall on Dec 4
Screen grab of a video by Bernama news agency showing bodies following a blast at City One Megamall on Dec 4, 2018. 

Source: Bernama/CNA/zl(hm)

