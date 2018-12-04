Explosion in Kuching shopping mall kills at least 3, injures 18

KUCHING: A fatal blast at a shopping mall on Tuesday (Dec 4) in the Malaysian state of Sarawak killed at least three people and injured 18 others.



The explosion at City One Megamall in Kuching happened around 3.30pm.

The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia said early reports suggest that the blast was caused by a gas explosion.

Photos circulating on social media show several injured victims. (Photo: Facebook/Kamek Miak Sarawak)

Gas leaked in City One Kch and caused explosion in the building. Hope everyone is okay 😢 @twt_kuching pic.twitter.com/oQFwPPUiVh — mariposa (@vanessajulan_) December 4, 2018

A video of the scene uploaded by the Bernama news agency shows the ground floor of the shopping mall strewn with debris. Shouting and screaming could also be heard.

Photos circulating on social media show some victims bleeding from the head. Several casualties also had their clothes torn by the force of the explosion.



Debris strewn on the ground after the explosion at City One Megamall. (Photo: Facebook/Kamek Miak Sarawak)

A witness described hearing a loud explosion and feeling the whole building shake. (Photo: Facebook/Shahrel Al Hafize)

At least one casualty suffered burns to his face and hands.



A report by The Malaysian Insight said most of those injured are believed to be mall employees and workers renovating a food outlet.



A witness described hearing a loud explosion and feeling the whole building shake, the report added.

