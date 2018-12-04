Explosion in Kuching shopping mall kills at least 3, injures 18

KUCHING: A fatal blast at a shopping mall on Tuesday (Dec 4) in the Malaysian state of Sarawak killed at least three people and injured 18 others.



Efforts are also underway to free two people trapped under a collapsed wall, The Malaysian Insight reported.

The explosion at CityONE Megamall in Kuching happened at around 3.30pm.

The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia said in a statement that the blast occurred at the NeNe Chicken fast food restaurant which was being renovated. The cause of the blast is being investigated, it added.



Firefighters and police officers have been deployed to the scene, the statement said.

Gas leaked in City One Kch and caused explosion in the building. Hope everyone is okay 😢 @twt_kuching pic.twitter.com/oQFwPPUiVh — mariposa (@vanessajulan_) December 4, 2018

Videos of the scene of the explosion have been circulating on social media. A hoarding with "NeNe Chicken" printed on it could be seen in one of the videos being torn apart in the blast.

Another video uploaded by the Bernama news agency shows the ground floor of the shopping mall strewn with debris. Shouting and screaming could also be heard.

Explosion video from CCTV in City One Megamall, Kuching. pic.twitter.com/GRGGXlE5di — Zain (@abangzainazraai) December 4, 2018

Photos circulating on social media also show some victims bleeding from the head. Several casualties also had their clothes torn by the force of the explosion.



At least one casualty suffered burns to his face and hands.



Photos circulating on social media show several injured victims. (Photo: Facebook/Kamek Miak Sarawak)

Debris strewn on the ground after the explosion at CityONE Megamall. (Photo: Facebook/Kamek Miak Sarawak)

A witness described hearing a loud explosion and feeling the whole building shake. (Photo: Facebook/Shahrel Al Hafize)

Most of the people injured are believed to be mall employees and workers renovating the food outlet, The Malaysian Insight reported.



Another eyewitness, Grace Lee, 23, told Bernama that there was an announcement by the mall management telling visitors to leave the premises immediately.

The explosion also caused tables at a pizza restaurant to "fly", said eyewitness Wina Simon.

