Suspected self-immolation near US Embassy in Beijing: State media

BEIJING: Chinese police took away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline on Thursday (Jul 26) in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the US Embassy, the state-run Global Times reported, amid reports of an explosion.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. A Reuters witness saw Chinese police examining a vehicle outside the embassy and social media showed pictures of smoke after an apparent explosion.

Another witness said there were seven to eight police vehicles near the embassy and the road next to the complex had been closed off.

US embassy officials did not immediately comment.

Video and photos circulating online appeared to show smoke rising from near the embassy, with people running in the area outside it.







