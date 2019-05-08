Explosion shakes Afghan capital; casualties feared

KABUL: A large explosion shook an upscale area of the Afghan capital on Wednesday (May 8), the third day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, sending a cloud of smoke and dust into the sky.

"I can confirm an explosion in the Shar-e-Naw area of Kabul. We are checking the details," Ferdaws Framurz, a spokesman for the city's police force, told AFP.

Advertisement

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the latest attack began with an explosion near the offices of Counterpart International, an NGO with operations in Afghanistan.

Officials earlier wrongly identified the target as the nearby CARE International.

"Some attackers have entered the NGO's compound. The police have surrounded the area and a clearing operation is ongoing," Rahimi said.

In a tweet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Counterpart was involved in "harmful" activities in Afghanistan, and was linked to USAID.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the ministry of public health, said at least nine people had been wounded.

Witnesses said the explosion shook nearby buildings and shattered windows.

"We started running out of the building and while running outside I heard small gunfire and the sound of grenades going off nearby," said Akbar Khan Sahadat, a prosecutor in the Attorney General's office which was close to the scene of the blast.

Security around Kabul has been tight since Taliban militants announced their annual spring offensive and the group vowed to target Afghan government and foreign installations.



The blast comes just over two weeks after gunmen targeted the communications ministry in central Kabul, killing at least seven people. That attack was claimed by Islamic State.

