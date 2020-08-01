COVID-19: Face masks become mandatory in Malaysia's crowded places from Aug 1

KUALA LUMPUR: A ruling for the mandatory use of face masks in crowded public places and on public transportation came into effect in Malaysia on Saturday (Aug 1).

Those not wearing masks may face a RM 1,000 (US$235) fine, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Jul 23 when he announced the measure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had said the ruling would be enforced on public transportation such as Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), and at crowded public spaces such as markets and farmers’ markets.

According to the Bernama news agency, the public had generally complied with the government's directive on the first day of the measure.

It said people in the capital Kuala Lumpur were seen to be taking the matter seriously, especially in crowded public places, by using their face masks as soon as they alighted from their vehicles.

Salesman M Sri Mathavan, 18, views safety as a primary concern for his family as he comes from a large one. He said his family's well-being is what motivates him to always wear a face mask while working.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I have seven siblings and the youngest is still a baby, and therefore, I am worried about bringing the COVID-19 pandemic home. Therefore, I follow all the recommendations set by the government such as washing my hands (with soap) and bathing before gathering with my family.

"What the government is doing is right, I will definitely comply (with the government's directives) because I cannot afford to pay the fine. I take at least three face masks with me daily when I go out," he said.

Also on Saturday, Malaysia reported nine new COVID-19 infections, seven of which were imported, said Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the total number of cases to 8,985.



The imported cases involved five Malaysians and two non-citizens, while the two infections reported locally involved a Malaysian and a foreigner, he added.



“The Malaysian in the local transmission case is from the Sivagangga PUI Cluster in Kedah.



“The case involving the foreigner is in Selangor and the case is from the Bukit Tiram Cluster,” he said in a statement.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram