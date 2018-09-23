Factory worker killed by lightning strike on Malaysia highway

SHAH ALAM: A factory worker died after being struck by lightning along Kesas highway in Shah Alam after the Kemuning toll Plaza on Friday (Sep 21).



Shah Alam police chief, Baharudin Mat Taib said in a statement that Wan Mohamad Rusdi Wan Rusli, 28, was riding his motorcycle back to his home in Telok Panglima Garang, Banting after finishing work at a factory when he was hit by lightning at 5.40pm.

Advertisement

He said Wan Mohamad died at the scene and that his body was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang.

He said Wan Rusdi’s wife and elder brother later claimed his body.