Falling stars challenge: Chinese millennials put their own spin on new Internet trend

BEIJING: China's millennials are falling over themselves as they put on a satirical spin on an Internet trend that is believed to have originated in Russia.

Dubbed the #fallingstarschallenge, the original version involves people posting video or pictures of themselves posing as if they had just fallen out of posh cars or tripped down a flight of steps, with their luxury possessions - like jewellery, designer bags and cash - strewn around them.



A woman surrounded by "wads of cash". (Photo: Instagram/cherie_lubee)

But in China, ordinary folks have got on the bandwagon and put their own spin on it, sparking a storm of satirical photos.

In one Instagram post, a woman is seen sprawled on the floor of a supermarket surrounded by an array of snacks. In another post, a young man is seen falling off his sofa among his pet dogs and cats.

Students from Chongqing University also put their own twist on the challenge, showcasing their artworks on the school's Weibo account.

A student attempting the challenge. (Photo: Weibo/Chongqing University)

Another art student attempting the challenge. (Photo: Weibo/Chongqing University)

Some posts show workers wearing hard hats falling out of their trucks, surrounded by tools.

A man wearing a hardhat is seen posing as if he just fell out of his vehicle. (Photo: Weibo)

Chinese state-owned media outlet People's Daily reposted some photos on its Weibo account, praising people for "taking pride in their jobs".

