Family of five killed in road accident in Malaysia

KUANTAN: A family of five was killed in an accident in the Malaysian state of Pahang on Sunday (Mar 31).

The family was travelling home to Maran after a wedding when the accident occurred at KM 101, Jalan Kuantan-Kuala Lumpur in Maran.

According to Maran District Police Chief DSP Norzamri Abd Rahman, the victims were Musa Abdullah, 31, his wife Norsuraya Mohd Noor, 30, and their son Muhammad Zulkarnain, 3, and Norsuraya's parents, Mohd Noor Che Mat, 78, and Hashimah Ismail, 66.

Norsuraya’s other child Nur Quraitun Ain, 5, who suffered leg injuries, is being treated at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh.

"The accident is believed to have occurred as they were returning home to Felda Jengka 6, when the Perodua Myvi car driven by Norsuraya lost control and entered the opposite lane.

"The car collided into two vehicles - a Proton Iswara and Toyota Hilux – which were heading towards Kuala Lumpur but were unable to avoid the victim’s car,” he said in a statement here today.

The drivers of both the Proton and the Toyota were unhurt, said Norzamri.

The bodies were sent to Jengka Hospital, Maran for a post-mortem. The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

