Actress Fan Bingbing fined US$70 million for tax evasion: Report

BEIJING: China has ordered actress Fan Bingbing to pay taxes and fines worth “hundreds of millions” of yuan for tax evasion.



The Xinhua news agency on Wednesday (Oct 3) said the combined fines totalled 479 million yuan (US$70 million).

The A-list Chinese movie star had dropped off the radar in June when reports started to swirl that she was involved in a probe into tax evasion in the film industry.



The actress' troubles began when Cui Yongyuan, a former presenter for state-run China Central Television (CCTV), posted purported contracts online in May that suggested she had received under-the-table payments.



A statement released by Fan's studio said she was the victim of "slander" but did not dispute the authenticity of the documents Cui released.



So-called "yin and yang" dual contract arrangements - with one contract for income declared to tax authorities and another kept secret - are reportedly used to evade taxes.



Regarded as China’s highest-paid movie star, Fan has been a household name in China for years, making an international name for herself with appearances in Hollywood franchises such as X-men and Iron Man.



Last year, she topped Forbes magazine's list of top-earning Chinese celebrities with an income of 300 million yuan.

