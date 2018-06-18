Father of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya in Malaysia to discuss reopening investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: Shaaribuu Setev, the father of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu, is in Malaysia to meet the country’s new Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to discuss the possibility of reopening the investigation into her killing.

His lawyer Ramkarpal Singh told Channel NewsAsia that he is also trying to arrange for Shaariibuu, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur last Thursday and will be meeting Thomas on Tuesday (Jun 19), to meet Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

“The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the possibility of reopening the investigation into the murder case of Altantuya. There is still a lot that we do not know about the case," said Ramkarpal.

“We do not know who ordered her (Altantuya's) murder. Those who ordered her murder is also culpable of murder and should be brought to justice.

"We hope a new investigation will reveal who was the mastermind of her murder. This is what her father wants so that he can have closure and move on with his life."

Altantuya was shot dead and her body was blown up by military-grade C4 explosives in Shah Alam in 2006.

Two policemen, Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri, who were once bodyguards of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, were found guilty and sentenced to death in 2015.

Altantuya was said to be the lover of Abdul Razak Baginda – a defence analyst who advised Najib between 2000 and 2008 when he was the defence minister. Razak was charged with abetment in the murder, but was freed.

Azilah is currently on death row in the Kajang prison, while Sirul fled to Australia before sentencing and is being held in an Australian immigration detention centre.

Sirul recently offered to testify in exchange for a pardon.

Ramkarpal, who is also a Democratic Action Party member of parliament, has been lobbying for Altantuya's murder to be reinvestigated following the change of government in Putrajaya.

