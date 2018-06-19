Father of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya to meet Malaysia PM Mahathir on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The father of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu will meet Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday (Jun 20) to discuss reopening the investigation into her killing and the possibility of setting up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI).

"I never thought that the Prime Minister (Mahathir) will ever receive me. I understand the PM is interested in seeking justice for this case," Setev Shaariibuu told a press conference at his lawyer's office in Kuala Lumpur.

"I am full of hope that the new government will do everything under its power to render justice and bring an end to grief and suffering of my family," said Shaariibuu.

"Altantuya was the main breadwinner for her family of seven, including her two sons and one of them, a disabled bedridden son. With her death, I felt that I had lost my right-hand man," Shaariibuu added.

His lawyer Ramkarpal Singh told reporters the meeting with Dr Mahathir is scheduled for 5pm on Wednesday in Putrajaya.

Father of #Altantuya, Setev Shaariibiu, will meet Dr #Mahathir tomorrow Wednesday at 5pm at Putrajaya. pic.twitter.com/QrTcx3VCe9 — Amy Chew (@AmyChewCNA) June 19, 2018

​​​​​​​"We are meeting Tun Mahathir tomorrow at 5pm. We hope to discuss various matters with him, including the possibility of convening a Royal Commission of Inquiry into her death.

"At this juncture, we would like him to appreciate how far the father has come in his quest for justice," said Ramkarpal.

Altantuya was shot dead and her body blown up by military-grade C4 explosives in Shah Alam in 2006.

Two policemen, Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri, who were once bodyguards of former prime minister Najib Razak, were found guilty and sentenced to death in 2015.

Altantuya was said to be the lover of Abdul Razak Baginda - a defence analyst who advised Najib between 2000 and 2008 when he was then the defence minister.

Razak was charged with abetment in the murder, but was freed.

Azilah is currently on death row at the Kajang prison, while Sirul fled to Australia before sentencing and is being held in an Australian immigration detention centre.

Sirul recently offered to testify on the murder in exchange for a pardon.