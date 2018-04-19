Felda community in the spotlight ahead of Malaysia general elections

KUALA LUMPUR: A whiff of detergent wafts through the air at a remote plantation settlement in Chini, Pekan, which lies in Prime Minister Najib Razak's home state of Pahang.

Tucked in between a row of shops is a brightly lit laundromat newly opened by the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda).

Smallholder Abdul Rahman and his wife Nor Aini at a laundromat that was newly opened by the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda). (Photo: Melissa Goh)

Inside, smallholder Abdul Rahman and his wife Nor Aini sit on a bench, waiting for their laundry. Their eyes are glued to a flat screen TV, which is tuned to a local channel.

The couple have lived in largely rural Pekan since birth. They are thankful to the Barisan Nasional government, led by Mr Najib, for the many modern amenities, including a cafe, a car wash and a mini-mart, that are sprouting in their neighbourhood.

Mr Najib has been their MP since 1976, after his father, former Prime Minister Abdul Razak Hussein, passed away.

“To me, (Najib) is the best prime minister we have ever had. He has never forgotten about us,” said Nor Aini.

"Since young, my idol had always been Tun M," Nor Aini said, referring to former Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as he is commonly known among Malaysians.

"But when he started attacking Najib for the sake of toppling him, I was put off completely," she continued.

The couple said they could not understand why Dr Mahathir was so bent on removing Mr Najib to the extent of forging a pact with Pakatan Harapan's opposition coalition to take on Barisan Nasional in the upcoming general elections.

A sign welcoming visitors to Chini. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

RURAL VOTERS' DILEMMA

The choice of their next leader is a dilemma facing many Malay voters in the rural Malay heartland.

One was once Malaysia's leader for 22 years, while the other is the son of Malaysia's second Prime Minister Abdul Razak Hussein, who started the Felda plantation scheme to help poor Malays own land.

“We, in the Felda community, will always be indebted to Tun Abdul Razak. Without him we would probably still be struggling without a house and land for plantation," said Hashim Mohd, who heads a non-governmental organisation in Chini, Pekan.

But like the city folks, the Felda community is not spared from the rising cost of living.

"We are so stretched these days. The prices of essential items have doubled. Even "ikan kembung", the local mackerel, is now more than RM20 (US$5.15) a kilo,” lamented Hashim who is worried about supporting his children if prices continue to spiral.

THE 1MDB SCANDAL

Indeed, the pressing issue cutting across the rural-urban divide seems to be the rising cost of living, instead of the fallout from the multi-billion dollar corruption scandal involving state fund 1MDB, which was founded by Mr Najib.

“People have made up their minds about 1MDB years ago, you know. It has not really swayed the public sentiment and momentum against Najib," said Keith Leong, research manager of KRA Group.

"Those who would react and get angry would have already gotten angry. The 1MDB has already been so milked by the opposition. It’s unlikely to impact the rural folks,“ added Khoo Kay Peng, an independent analyst and a keen observer of Malaysian politics.

A sign claiming Chini, Pekan, belonged and will always belong to UMNO and Barisan Nasional. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

There are 54 parliamentary constituencies in Malaysia, including Pekan, that are considered Felda seats because Felda settlers and their families, who traditionally vote bank for Barisan Nasional, comprise a sizeable chunk of voters.

In fact, most of the 14 parliamentary seats in Mr Najib's home state of Pahang are considered Felda strongholds.

The last two elections, however, have seen Barisan Nasional gradually lose ground in the central state from a clean sweep in 2004 to 12 seats in 2008 and 10 seats in 2013.

Mr Najib is hoping to turn the tide and regain lost ground in the upcoming election.

When unveiling the Barisan Nasional manifesto on Apr 8, he promised to help Felda settlers reduce their debt burden and build new homes for their second generation.

This comes as the opposition parties pledge to write off Felda debts and improve the welfare of settlers as the battle for rural Malay support takes centre stage on May 9.