Ferrari driver stabbed multiple times in Johor Bahru road incident: Report

JOHOR BAHRU: A Ferrari driver suffered injuries to his left arm, stomach, body and head after he was stabbed multiple times in a road incident in Johor Bahru, New Straits Times reported on Wednesday (Sep 13).

District police chief assistant commissioner Shahurinain Jais said the incident happened at Jalan Dato Abdullah Tahir at 4am on Sunday after the victim honked at another vehicle that allegedly swerved across his path.

Two men alighted from the other vehicle and asked the victim to come out of his car. According to the victim, the assailants were not happy that he had honked at them, Shahurinain said.

One of the two men stabbed the victim's stomach and hands and other parts of his body repeatedly, while the other punched him in the face three times.

"The victim was driving his Ferrari when he was suddenly overtaken by an unidentified black Mercedes-Benz, which swerved in from the left side of the road," he said. "The victim proceeded to honk at the car in front of him. Two men alighted from the vehicle and told the victim to come out of his car."

"The suspects, whose identities and nationalities have yet to be ascertained, then fled the scene,” Shahurinain said. "The victim suffered injuries to his left arm, stomach, torso and head.”

The police are appealing for any information related to the incident to help in its investigation.