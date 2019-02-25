Fire breaks out on ferry off Langkawi; 2 taken to hospital

LANGKAWI, Kedah: Two passengers were taken to hospital on Monday (Feb 25) after a fire broke out on a ferry en route to Kuala Perlis from Kuah Ferry Terminal on Langkawi island.



A total of 52 passengers were on board the ferry, said Captain Zulinda Ramly, deputy director of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kedah and Perlis.



Small boats surround the burning ferry as passengers wait to be rescued. (Photo: Facebook/@jjcmkedah)

“The ferry left at 2.30pm and about 15 minutes later fire erupted in the ferry’s engine room," said Zulinda.

"The crew, on realising what was happening, immediately directed the passengers to gather at the front of the ferry," she added.



The passengers on the Dragon Star ferry were rescued and brought back to the Kuah Ferry Terminal by nearby vessels.



“All 52 passengers were then transferred to fishing boats and ferries nearby that arrived to assist after the ferry’s captain asked for help."



A man and a woman who were injured in the incident were taken to hospital.



Photos circulated on social media show passengers, including young children, being evacuated by small boats.



Passengers stand on the ferry as thick clouds of smoke billow in the background. (Photo: Facebook/@jjcmkedah)