Fire at government-run airshow in India destroys hundreds of cars

NEW DELHI: A fire at an airshow in India destroyed three hundred cars on Saturday (Feb 23), a senior fire official said, the latest accident to mar the government-run event.

The most likely cause was a "dry grass fire aided by heavy winds", said M.N. Reddi, a fire official in the southern city of Bengaluru where the show is taking place. There were no reports of casualties, he added in a tweet.

Footage from Reuters partner ANI showed rows of burnt-out cars and huge flames and plumes of black smoke.

Rows of burned cars are seen at the site. (Photo: Reuters/Stringer)

The Aero India show, run by the country's defence ministry, aims to become one of the world's premier aerospace events, but has been troubled by accidents this year.

On Tuesday, two Indian Air Force planes collided in mid-air while rehearsing an aerobatic show, killing one pilot and injuring two others.

Smoke billows past a row of parked planes after a fire broke out in a parking lot during the Aero India show. (Photo: Reuters/Stringer)

A spokesman for India's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

