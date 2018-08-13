Fire at Taiwan hospital leaves 9 dead, 15 injured

TAIPEI: A fire at a hospital in northern Taiwan on Monday (Aug 13) left nine people dead and 15 injured.



The fire happened around 4.36am in Xinzhuang, New Taipei City. Authorities said the fire started in a patient ward on the seventh floor. There were 32 patients on the floor at the time, Xinhua reported.



Photos posted onto Facebook by the New Taipei City Fire Department showed the blaze engulfing at least two rooms in the hospital.



AFP said that the hospital was a hospice for the terminally ill.

Local residents reported hearing loud bangs, according to Xinhua.

The fire was extinguished almost one hour later, with over 200 firefighters and 76 fire engines deployed.

Bed-ridden patients were evacuated out of the building following the fire.