Fire breaks out at Bangkok's CentralWorld shopping complex, at least 2 dead

BANGKOK: A fire broke out at Bangkok's CentralWorld shopping complex on Wednesday evening (Apr 10), killing at least two people and injuring several others.

The complex in downtown Bangkok houses one of the city's busiest and most popular malls, as well as a hotel and offices.

Photos and videos on social media show thick plumes of smoke rising from the building. Hundreds of people were evacuated.



"One (person) died at the scene" and another at a nearby hospital, a spokesperson for the Erawan Medical Emergency centre told reporters.



One of the victims had jumped to death, said police spokesperson Krissana Pattanacharoen.



The number of casualties could be higher.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang was quoted by local media saying that three people died in the incident. Seven were injured.



The fire reportedly broke out just before 6pm local time. Sirens from emergency vehicles could be heard as they tried to make their way through rush hour traffic.



A video shows one person jumping from a window to escape the fire.



According to Khaosod news site, a local police chief said the fire broke out at a document storage room on the eighth floor of the hotel.



The Nation news portal said people were seen dashing to the hotel's parking area to get their cars out.



The fire has been brought under control, said Thai media.

Fire trucks at scene of #CentralWorldFire #Centralworld #Bangkok #Thailand. Some local #Thai media reporting at least 1 person died, a few injured as fire broke out at apparently Centara Grand Hotel at Central World. According to web, hotel is flagship of Centara Hotels & Resorts pic.twitter.com/G6IM3A9ZYA — May Wong (@MayWongCNA) April 10, 2019

CentralWorld sits at a major intersection in Bangkok's business district. It was among the buildings set on fire during mass anti-government protests in 2010.



The area is a shopping haven and is often crowded with tourists.

