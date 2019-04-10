Fire breaks out at Bangkok's CentralWorld shopping complex, at least 1 dead
BANGKOK: A large fire broke out at Bangkok's CentralWorld shopping complex on Wednesday evening (Apr 10), killing at least one person.
The complex in downtown Bangkok includes a hotel and an office tower.
Photos and videos on social media show thick plumes of smoke rising from the building. Hundreds of people were evacuated.
Thai police said one person was killed and five others were injured, but the number of casualties could be higher.
Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang was quoted by local media saying that three people died in the incident. Seven were injured.
The fire reportedly broke out just before 6pm local time. Sirens from emergency vehicles could be heard as they made their way through rush hour traffic.
A video shows one person jumping from a window to escape the fire.
According to Khaosod news site, a local police chief said the fire broke out at a document storage room on the eighth floor of the hotel.
The fire has been brought under control, said Thai media.
CentralWorld sits at a major intersection in Bangkok. It was among the buildings set on fire during mass anti-government protests in 2010.
