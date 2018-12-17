Fire breaks out at Mumbai hospital, rescue ops under way

MUMBAI: More than 24 people have been rescued from a government hospital in a suburb of India's financial capital Mumbai after a major fire raged through the building, fire and police officials said on Monday (Dec 17).

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital in Marol and filled the five-storeyed structure with smoke and chaos.

"Almost all patients have been rescued. Operations are still on and the fire brigade is checking whether anyone is still trapped inside," a police official said, adding that most floors are still choked with smoke.

A firefighter breaks a glass window of a government hospital in Mumbai, India, on Dec 17, 2018 after it caught fire. (Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhaus)

A woman sits on a stretcher on Dec 17, 2018 in Mumbai, India after she was evacuated from a hospital due to a fire. (Photo: Reuters/Prashant Waydande)

Officials are trying to determine whether there are any casualties.

"Ten fire tenders and five jumbo water tankers were on the site to control the flames and rescue operation is under way," said PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer, Mumbai.

One fireman was injured during the rescue operations and patients are being moved to a nearby hospital, the police official added.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Rajendra Jadhav, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)