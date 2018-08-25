At least 18 dead in fire at Harbin hot springs hotel

BEIJING: A fire early on Saturday morning (Aug 25) at a hot springs hotel in the far northeastern Chinese city of Harbin killed 18 people, with 19 injured, authorities in the city said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, the Harbin propaganda department of China's ruling Communist Party said on its Twitter-like Weibo account.

Chinese media reports said the fire in the four-storey Beilong Hotspring Leisure Hotel at 4.36am. The blaze engulfed parts of the second, third and fourth floors, an area of around 400 sq m.

It took 107 firefighters three hours to extinguish the fire, reports said.

Footage aired by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed rescue workers inside the burned-out building.

China has a patchy record for building safety regulations.

Beijing's municipal government launched a 40-day "special operation" targeting fire code and building safety violations after an apartment fire in the Chinese capital in November killed 19 people.