Fire breaks out at Johor Bahru shopping mall

JOHOR BAHRU: A blaze broke out at an exhibitor's display in a popular shopping centre in Johor Bahru on Wednesday (Sep 18) afternoon, setting off fire alarms.



Firefighters were called to The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey Johor after the reports of a fire on the ground floor of the shopping centre at around 2.15pm.

The blaze was contained by an emergency response team about five minutes later.

“As of 4pm, we can confirm that there have been no injuries or casualties reported,” said the shopping centre’s management in a Facebook post.



Midvalley southkey Jb terbakar and that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/mVa4J6E0Xy — Ary Maslan (@arymaslan) September 18, 2019

Another footage. Ramai cakap kerusi urut. Bukan bukan, tilam. tilam yang terbakar. pic.twitter.com/bJU9yxvlF5 — Ary Maslan (@arymaslan) September 18, 2019

RT myedgeprop: A fire took place earlier today at The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey, Johor Bahru. The fire has since been brought under control. #myedgeprop pic.twitter.com/22DhHn3xvv — winston&co. (@winstonetco) September 18, 2019

Videos of the incident that were circulated on social media showed a large fire at the Centre Court of the mall. The blaze appeared to have started at a furniture and bedding exhibit.



The fire drew scores of curious shoppers, with some approaching the area to record videos.