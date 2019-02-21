Fire kills 41 in Bangladesh capital: Official

DHAKA: At least 41 people were killed after a devastating fire broke out in an apartment building also used as a chemical warehouse in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital, a fire official said.

"So far we have recovered 41 bodies. The number of bodies may increase," Bangladesh's fire service chief Ali Ahmed told AFP.

A view of a scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Feb 20, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

He said the blaze might have originated from a gas cylinder, with the fire quickly spreading through the building where highly flammable chemicals were stored.



All available units of the fire service were instructed to rush to the scene to put out the blaze, said Mahfuzul Haque, an official at the Fire Service control room.

