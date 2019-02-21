Fire kills 45 in Bangladesh capital: Official

DHAKA: At least 45 people were killed after a devastating fire broke out in an apartment building also used as a chemical warehouse in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital, a fire official said.

"So far we have recovered 41 bodies. The number of bodies may increase," Bangladesh's fire service chief Ali Ahmed told AFP.

Advertisement

A view of a scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Feb 20, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

He said the blaze at Chawkbazar in the old part of Dhaka might have originated from a gas cylinder before quickly spreading through the building where highly flammable chemicals were stored.

The flames raced through four adjoining buildings, which were also used as chemical warehouses, including for storing plastic granules and body sprays.

"There was a traffic jam when the fire broke out. So people could not escape," he said, describing a part of town where the streets are very narrow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Firemen trying to put out the flames at the building. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

Another fire official told reporters that the blaze, which began around 10.40pm on Wednesday, has been "confined" but not yet doused despite the efforts of more than 200 firefighters.

"It will take time. This is not like any other fire," he said, adding the inferno became so devastating due to the "highly combustible" chemicals stored there.

A police inspector at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital said at least 45 people were injured, including four people whose conditions were very critical.

A similar fire in 2010 in an old Dhaka building, which was also used as a chemical warehouse, killed more than 120 people in one of the worst fire tragedies in Dhaka.