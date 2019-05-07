700kg of firecrackers, 2.5 million cigarettes seized after raids in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized RM2.14 million (US$515,560) worth of smuggled goods including alcoholic drinks and cigarettes after three raids in a week.

The department’s director Mohammad Hamidan Maryani on Tuesday (May 7) said that the raids were conducted this month following information from the public.



The seized items were believed to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country for the local market, he added.



Officers raided a double-storey terrace house in Taman Bukit Indah on May 3. It was believed to have been used as a temporary store.



More than 3,850L of beers was found, together with 1,509L of imported liquor and 373L of local liquor.

"We also seized 383,600 cigarettes and 704kg of firecrackers. All the confiscated goods were worth RM79,719.58, with tax amounting to RM461,917.48," he said.



Three men, aged between 26 and 39, were also detained in connection with the case.



On May 6, the director said his team stopped a lorry near the town of Kulai and confiscated 100 cases containing 1 million cigarettes. The Canyon brand cigarettes were estimated to be worth RM80,000, with tax amounting to RM668,000.



The 52-year-old lorry driver was also detained.



On the same day, Customs officers found a separate lorry parked at the side of a road near Kulai.

"Upon checking the lorry which was not locked and had no driver, we found 114 master cases of cigarettes of the brand VSON Virginia Blend or 1,140,00 million sticks of cigarettes worth RM91,200 (with) tax (amounting to) RM761,520," he added.



Mohammad Hamidan added that the department believed all the smuggling syndicates used water and land routes for their activities.



"It is the biggest raid in the first week of this month alone … However, the three syndicates are believed not to be connected together and we are still investigating when they became active," he said.