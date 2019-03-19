Firefighter who died in Selangor riots was wedged between two vehicles: Witness

SHAM ALAM: A firefighter who died after being injured in the Selangor riots was wedged between two vehicles, a witness said on Tuesday (Mar 19) during an ongoing inquest which stretched into its 13th day.

Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was found stuck between two vehicles during the riots outside a Hindu temple last November, the witness said.

Budd Mohsin, a Pakistani national, gave his account of what happened during the clashes at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple on Nov 27, 2018.

The 24-year-old said he saw Muhammad Adib fall on his back after being caught between a car and the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) vehicle he was on.

The EMRS was hit by a reversing Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle, which had been attacked by several rioters.

Mr Mohsin said he saw the FRT vehicle crash into the EMRS vehicle.

"When the FRT vehicle reversed, Adib was wedged between the EMRS vehicle and a car. He fell on his back with his legs in the direction of the Caltex station,” he responded in Punjabito a question from deputy public prosecutor Hamdan Hamzah, who was conducting the inquest.

Both the FRT and AMRS vehicles arrived at the location of the riots to put out a car fire. Soon after they arrived, two firefighters alighted from the FRT vehicle and Muhammad Adib was seen getting down from the passenger seat of the EMRS vehicle.

A dark blue t-shirt bearing the logo of the Fire Rescue Department that was worn by Muhammad Adib was tendered as an exhibit, as were a 48-second video clip recorded by Budd's security guard friend and a CCTV recording of the Subang Jaya Municipal Council discussing the incident.

Budd, the 20th witness, said he was not able to see the firefighter’s face but learned later that it was Muhammad Adib.



The hearing continues on Wednesday with coroner Rofiah Mohamad.