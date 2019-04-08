Firefighter injured in fatal Dhaka blaze dies in Singapore hospital: Reports

SINGAPORE: A Bangladeshi firefighter who was injured trying to rescue people trapped in a burning office tower in Dhaka last month died while undergoing treatment at the Singapore General Hospital, the Dhaka Tribune reported on Monday (Apr 8).

Sohel Rana sustained "serious injuries" in the Mar 28 fatal blaze at the 22-storey FR Tower in Bangladesh's congested capital.

Advertisement

The fire claimed 26 lives and left many injured. Some of those stuck inside the burning building made it to safety by sliding down cables on the side of the building, but others took their chances and jumped in a bid to escape the smoke and heat.

Six people leaped to their deaths.

Helicopters were called in to tackle the blaze in the 22-storey building in Dhaka's business district AFP/MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

Office workers were trapped above the fire AFP/MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to The Daily Star, Rana was one of the first responders to the scene. Rana had rescued those who were trapped while his colleagues tried to put out the fire.

Rana, who was in a "critical condition", had initially received treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

He was later taken by an air ambulance to Singapore to receive "better treatment", as directed by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Rana died on Monday morning, Bangladesh fire service and civil defence headquarters duty officer Lima Khanam told the Dhaka Tribune.

Arrangements are underway to bring his body back to Bangladesh, fire service director (operation and maintenance) Major AKM Shakil Nawaz added.

On Monday, the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a tweet they were "saddened" to learn of the firefighter's death.

"We offer our condolences to Sohel’s family, friends, and colleagues."