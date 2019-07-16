Firemen rescue turtle stuck in Malaysia rubbish trap

SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan: The Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department on Tuesday (Jul 16) rescued a 150kg turtle from a rubbish trap in the coastal city of Port Dickson.



The sea creature had become stuck in a trap at the Tuanku Jaafar Power Station.



Port Dickson Fire and Rescue station operations chief S Maniam said eight firemen rushed to the scene following a call at about 11.45am.



The rescue operation took about two hours. (Photos: Facebook/Port Dickson Fire and Rescue Department)

“Firemen who arrived three minutes later were then lowered by rope into the water to free the reptile, a Hawksbill turtle. We then released the turtle back at sea and the entire operation took about two hours to complete," he said.



In order to reach the turtle, the firemen used a rope, full body harness and a plastic sack to contain the large animal, the rescue department said in a Facebook post.