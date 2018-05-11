'First day on the job ... once again': Mahathir tweets

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad shared his first tweet as the new leader of Malaysia, showing him at a meeting of Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders on Friday (May 11).

The meeting was attended by Parti Kaedilan Rakyat president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Democratic Action Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and PH secretary-general Saifuddin Abdullah.

In his tweet, captioned "First day on the job … once again", he also included his handwritten notes on what was discussed during the meeting at Yayasan Albukhary in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

First day on the job... once again. pic.twitter.com/Oxe3E8OEuU — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) May 11, 2018

Included were two other photographs of his press conference which was held at the building before he left for Friday prayers at the nearby National Mosque.

He told the reporters gathered that the members of the Cabinet, heading 10 ministries, will be announced on Saturday.

Dr Mahathir, 92, was sworn in as Malaysia’s seventh prime minister at Istana Negara last night. He is the oldest elected prime minister in the world.

PH, led by Mahathir, formed the federal government after winning the 14th general election on May 9.

