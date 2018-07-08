First two members of Thai football team emerge from Tham Luang cave

CHIANG RAI: The first two members of the Thai football team who have been stranded with their coach for more than two weeks inside the Tham Luang cave complex finally emerged on Sunday night (Jul 8), said a local official.

"Two kids are out. They are currently at the field hospital near the cave," said Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai's health department and part of the rescue team.

Advertisement

"We are giving them a physical examination. They have not been moved to Chiang Rai hospital yet," Tossathep told Reuters.

The operation to extricate the 12 Thai boys and their coach, who have been trapped since Jun 23, from the bowels of the cave began at 10am (local time) this morning.

The trapped boys were divided into four groups, according to the Bangkok Post. Four boys were in the first group, with the rest split into groups of three. The coach was in the last group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rescue team comprised 13 foreign cave diving experts, described as some of the best cave divers in the world, and five Thai SEALs.

They were believed to have reached the first group of boys at 4pm local time.

It takes at least six hours to reach the chamber where the 13 have been stranded in near darkness over the past 16 days, and no fewer than five hours to come out.



Helicopters were seen waiting outside the cave complex to lift the boys to the nearest hospital, which is about 100km away.

With fresh monsoon rains due, rescuers have warned that the window of opportunity to evacuate the boys is "limited".

Millions of gallons of water have been pumped out to make the dive in Tham Luang less treacherous.

Already, one diver has lost his life after delivering oxygen supply to the trapped boys.

