Five killed as Bangladesh votes after violent campaign

DHAKA: Five people were killed in election-related violence in Bangladesh on Sunday (Dec 30) as voters went to the polls following a campaign marred by deadly clashes and a crackdown on the opposition by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

Two men were shot by police while three others were killed in separate clashes between activists from the ruling Awami League Party and the main Bangladesh Nationalist Party opposition (BNP).

Voting is being held under tight security until 4:00 pm local time in a parliamentary election that is expected to deliver a historic but tainted fourth victory for Hasina.

Bangladesh's leader has been lauded for boosting economic growth in the poor Asian nation during an unbroken decade in power and for welcoming Rohingya refugees fleeing a military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar.

But critics accuse her of growing authoritarianism and crippling the opposition - including arch-rival Khaleda Zia who is serving 17 years in prison on graft charges she says are politically motivated - in a bid to cling on to power.

The weeks-long election campaign was marred by violence between supporters of her Awami League and activists from the BNP, led by Zia.

Some 600,000 security personnel were deployed across the South Asian country, including at 40,000 polling stations, in a bid to prevent skirmishes.

Authorities have also ordered the country's mobile operators to shut down 3G and 4G services until midnight on Sunday "to prevent the spread of rumours" that could trigger unrest.

The election-day deaths bring to nine the number of people confirmed by police to have been killed since the ballot was announced on Nov 8, marking the country's 11th parliamentary election since independence in 1971.

Police said they acted "in self-defence" in the southern town of Bashkhali, when they opened fire on opposition supporters who had attempted to storm a polling booth, killing one.

In a separate incident another man was shot by police after he tried to steal a ballot box.

FREE AND FAIR?



Opinion polls following the crackdown show Hasina, who has presided over six per cent GDP expansion every year since she won a landslide in 2008, heading for a comfortable victory that would extend her reign as the country's longest-serving leader.

She needs 151 seats in the first-past-the-post system to win in the 300-seat parliament but experts say any victory would be sullied by accusations that she hamstrung her opponents' campaign and scared people into voting for her.

The opposition says more than 15,000 of its activists have been detained during the weeks-long campaign, crushing its ability to mobilise its grassroots support.

"We are getting disturbing reports outside Dhaka that overnight votes have been cast illegally," said Kamal Hossain, the 82-year-old architect of Bangladesh's constitution who is helming the opposition coalition.

Presiding officers at polling stations across Dhaka reported a low turnout in morning voting.

Human Rights Watch and other international groups have decried the crackdown, saying it has created a climate of fear which could prevent supporters of opposition parties from casting their ballots.

The United States has also raised concerns about the credibility of the Muslim-majority country's election while the United Nations called for greater efforts to make the vote fair.

Seventeen opposition candidates have been arrested over what they claim are trumped-up charges while another 17 were disqualified from running by courts which Hasina's opponents say she controls.

"This is not (a) free and fair election. It is more a controlled selection," said a Western diplomat who asked not to be named.

STUDENT PROTESTS



The Bangladeshi leadership has alternated between Hasina and Zia, former allies-turned-foes, over the last three decades and the pair are nicknamed the "Battling Begums".

Hasina rejects accusations of creeping authoritarianism but analysts say she mounted the clampdown over fears that young voters were set to hand a victory to the BNP.

Her government was criticised earlier this year for its heavy handling of weeks of massive student protests over the abolition of job quotas and poor safety standards on Bangladesh's dangerous roads.

Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh's first president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was gifted victory in the 2014 election when the BNP boycotted the vote claiming it wasn't free or fair.

Since then, rights groups have accused her administration of stifling freedom of speech through the toughening of a draconian anti-press law and the enforced disappearance of government dissenters.

BANGLADESH TV STATION TAKEN OFF AIR



A leading Bangladeshi news channel has been taken off the air, officials said.

The private Jamuna TV said the action was taken late on Saturday.

"Cable operators took Jamuna TV off air without giving us any explanation," Fahim Ahmed, the station's chief news editor, told AFP.

"We are still transmitting. But no one in Bangladesh can see our channel due to the blackout," he said. The channel's output can still be seen online.

The broadcaster, which is owned by Jamuna Group - one of Bangladesh's biggest conglomerates, which also runs a newspaper -- is known for its independent coverage.

Salma Islam, a member of the family that owns the group, stood in Sunday's election as an independent candidate against an influential ruling party businessman.

A top cable operator in Dhaka said Jamuna broadcasts stopped for technical rather than political reasons.

"We are not getting their signal," said S.M Ali Chanchal, owner of cable operator UCS. Jamuna rejected the explanation and insisted their signals were being broadcast as normal.

Internationally renowned photographer Shahidul Alam was detained for nearly four months after he was accused of making false and provocative statements against Hasina on Facebook.

Two pro-opposition editors have been detained for months over what they say are trumped-up charges while the editors of two influential dailies were accused of sedition and scores of other defamation cases.

In recent months Hasina's government has also strengthened a digital security law, which rights groups and journalists have said makes investigative journalism almost impossible.