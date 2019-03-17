Flash floods kill at least 42 in Indonesia's Papua province

JAKARTA: Flash floods in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua have killed at least 42 people and badly injured 21 others, a local disaster agency official told Reuters on Sunday (Mar 17).

The Sentani area near the provincial capital Jayapura has been hit by torrential rain since Saturday that triggered the floods, said the official, Cory Simbolon.

Banjir landa Sentani Kabupaten Jayapura, Papua. Banjir di Gunung Merah membawa debit banjir dan kayu-kayu. Hati-hati bahaya kesetrum listrik. Jangan memegang tiang listrik dalam basah atau perabotan rumah yang masih menyala dan terendam banjir. Semoga korban tidak bertambah. pic.twitter.com/1Pk2GOYoDb — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) March 16, 2019





At least nine houses and two bridges were damaged by the floods, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said, adding that a search and rescue team has yet to reach all the affected areas.





"Waters have now receded, leaving mud, logs and other materials carried by the flash floods," Nugroho said in a statement.

More than 120 residents were taking shelter at government offices after their homes were hit by the floods, he said.

Authorities, aided by the Red Cross and volunteers, were responding to help the displaced, Nugroho said.



"The number of casualties and impact of the disaster will likely increase as search and rescue teams are still trying to reach other affected areas," he added.

Flooding is not uncommon in Indonesia, especially during the rainy season which runs from October to April.

In January, floods and landslides killed at least 70 people on Sulawesi island, while earlier this month hundreds in West Java province were forced to evacuate when torrential rains triggered severe flooding.

