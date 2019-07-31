Hundreds of Hong Kong flights delayed, some cancelled due to tropical cyclone Wipha

HONG KONG: Nearly 400 flights were delayed and several cancelled as Hong Kong braced itself for tropical cyclone Wipha on Wednesday (Jul 31).

According to a press release issued at about 5.30pm on the Hong Kong government website, the airport authority said that a total of 397 flights had been delayed and 22 flights cancelled.

Tram services had also been suspended.

The government said its Home Affairs Department had opened 23 temporary shelters in various districts, with 150 people reported to have sought refuge at these locations.

As of 5pm, nine people had sought treatment at public hospitals, it said, adding that while there had been five reports of fallen trees, there were none to do with landslides and flooding so far.

In an email responding to CNA's queries, an airport authority spokesperson confirmed that "flight movements" at the Hong Kong International Airport would be affected by the "impact brought by tropical cyclone Wipha".

"It is expected that 25 flights would be cancelled and 562 flights would be delayed today," said the spokesperson.

"The airport has activated the Airport Emergency Centre to coordinate operations of the airport," the spokesperson added. "Passengers are advised to stay alert of announcements by airlines and confirm their seats before heading to the airport."

Passengers have also been advised to check HKIA's website, its HKG My Flight mobile app or with the airlines for the latest flight status.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Hong Kong Observatory issued a No 8 storm signal, indicating higher wind speeds from 63kmh to 117kmh, and gusts that may exceed 180kmh.

In addition to the strong wind signal, the observatory also issued a thunderstorm warning, which was in force until about 3pm.

Hong Kong's flag carrier Cathay Pacific issued a statement at about 12.30pm warning of delays, diversions or cancellations to flights.