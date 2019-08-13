Flights resume at Hong Kong airport after protests

HONG KONG: Flights resumed at Hong Kong airport a day after a massive pro-democracy rally there forced the shutdown of the busy international transport hub.

Early on Tuesday (Aug 13), passengers with luggage were being checked in at the departures hall and information boards showed several flights were already boarding or about to depart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The abrupt shutdown of one of the world's busiest hubs came after thousands of black-clad demonstrators flooded the airport for a peaceful rally.



Although other rallies had been held there over the previous three days, Monday's was the first to significantly affect passengers.



Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 250 flights were cancelled at the world's eighth-busiest airport, which handles around 200,000 passengers a day.

Cathay Pacific advised passengers to "postpone non-essential travel". The airline, which has come under pressure from Beijing, also warned its own staff that they could be fired for supporting "illegal protests".



Several flights to and from Singapore were also affected by the protests, with a Scoot flight to Hong Kong forced to return to Singapore.

A Singapore Airlines flight was diverted to Guangzhou due to the airport shutdown.



It was a dramatic escalation of a 10-week crisis that has been the biggest challenge to Chinese rule of Hong Kong since the 1997 British handover.

The protests have infuriated Beijing, which described some of the violent demonstrations as "terrorism".

The city's transport chief Frank Chan said on Monday that Hong Kong would pay a "heavy price" for the airport's closure.



Washington overnight urged all sides to refrain from violence, as the crisis sparked by a Bill to allow extradition to mainland China continues with no apparent end in sight.

Passengers and demonstrators rest in the arrival hall after flights were cancelled due to the anti-extradition bill protest at Hong Kong Airport, China August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

"AN EYE FOR AN EYE"

On Tuesday morning, only a handful of protesters remained in the airport. But fears of a police operation to clear the facility overnight proved unfounded, with demonstrators simply leaving by themselves.

Many of the posters and artwork they had hung throughout the facility during the hours-long rally had been taken down, but graffiti - some reading "an eye for an eye" - could still be seen in several places.

The protesters adopted the slogan after a woman suffered a serious facial injury that reportedly caused her to lose the vision in one eye at a demonstration that turned violent on Sunday night.

Protesters wear eyepatch during a protest at the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International Airport. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

The demonstrators accuse police of causing the injury by firing a bean-bag round, and cite the case as evidence of what they say has been an excessive and disproportionate response by police to their protests.



The activists have called on their supporters to return to the airport later on Tuesday, though it was unclear whether authorities would allow that to happen.

The protests that began in opposition to a Bill allowing extradition to the mainland has morphed into a broader bid to reverse a slide of freedoms in the southern Chinese city.

But the city's Beijing-backed leader has ruled out meeting the protesters' demands, which include the right to choose their next leader and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong accuse police of using excessive force against demonstrators. (AFP/Manan VATSYAYANA)

The demonstrations have become increasingly violent, with police using tear gas and rubber bullets to push back protesters who have sometimes hurled bricks and bottles.

Over the weekend police fired tear gas into subway stations and crowded shopping streets in confrontations with protesters at nearly a dozen locations across the city.

Protesters responded by hurling bricks and spraying riot police with fire extinguishers and water hoses.

Demonstrators were also enraged at police apparently dressing in the black T-shirts worn by the pro-democracy movement to infiltrate the rallies and make surprise arrests.

Officials said 45 people were hurt in the clashes.



Map on the main protest areas in Hong Kong on Aug 10-12, cancellation of flights on Aug 12. (AFP/Janis LATVELS/Laurence CHU)

"It is becoming more and more dangerous, but if we don't still come out at this point, our future will become more frightening, and we will lose our freedoms," a 22-year-old protester at the airport told AFP on Monday.



CHINA WARNS OF "TERRORISM"

The movement has infuriated Beijing, where authorities on Monday slammed violent protesters who threw petrol bombs at police officers, linking them to "terrorism".

"Hong Kong's radical demonstrators have repeatedly used extremely dangerous tools to attack police officers, which already constitutes a serious violent crime, and also shows the first signs of terrorism emerging," said Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

"This wantonly tramples on Hong Kong's rule of law and social order."

Hours later, two state media outlets ran videos showing armoured personnel and troop carriers purportedly driving to Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong.



And a commentary early Tuesday on China's official Xinhua news agency spoke of "black-clad mobsters" and said Hong Kong's future is at a "critical juncture".

A senior official in the administration of US President Donald Trump has urged "all sides" to avoid violence in Hong Kong.

"Societies are best served when diverse political views are respected and can be freely and peacefully expressed," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on China "to be very careful and very respectful in how it deals with people who have legitimate concerns in Hong Kong".