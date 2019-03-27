Model of flying vehicle unveiled at Langkawi exhibition

LANGKAWI: Amid talk of a new flying car protoype developed by Malaysia, another flying vehicle has been stealing the limelight at this year's Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace 2019 (LIMA’19) exhibition.

A model of the vehicle, called Vector, gave the public an idea of what they could be riding in someday.

Advertisement

The company, however, refuted the idea that Vector is a flying car, saying instead that it was designed to be a point-to-point air transportation system.

Vector is a drone-concept vehicle designed for carrying passengers, cargo delivery and surveillance purposes, explained the company's business development and consulting senior director Imtyaz Mohd Azzat.

“Vector is powered by four motors and a lithium-ion battery that enables the vehicle to fly," he told Bernama at the sidelines of the exhibition on Wednesday (Mar 27).

“This vehicle can also carry a load of approximately 150kg to 200kg, and fly about 50m above ground level at 60 kmh speed and 30 to 90 minutes of flying time."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Vector prototype is slated to be ready to fly as early as June this year, he said.

He added that the four-year-old company, which has experience in drone technology, has yet to finalise the price of the vehicle.

Mr Imtyaz also expressed gratitude to the support given by Malaysia's Ministry of Entrepreneur Development.

“Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is also pleased with this idea when he visited the booth,” he added.

The debut of the Vector model comes about a month after the Malaysian government announced that it expects to unveil its first flying car prototype this year.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof announced last month that the prototype, developed locally, was safe and capable of lying at low altitude at a reasonable speed.



He added that the flying car project was a way for the government to create an environment that stimulates people to think about new technology.

The 15th edition of LIMA saw the participation of 406 defence-related companies, 200 of which were international corporations, from 32 countries.

It was co-organised by EN Projects (M) Sdn Bhd and Malaysia's defence ministry and transport ministry, with the theme "Defence and Commercial Connecting Intelligence".