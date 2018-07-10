Formal request sent to Macau to arrest Jho Low: Malaysia police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have sent a formal request to Macau authorities requesting the arrest of Low Taek Jhow and are now waiting for their response.

Malaysia police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun on Tuesday (Jul 10) said the businessman, better known as Jho Low, is believed to have fled from Hong Kong to Macau on a ferry. He is wanted over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

“Before this, we sent a team to Hong Kong to track Jho Low after we were informed by authorities there. However, after we arrived, the suspect had fled to Macau on a ferry.

“We have sent a formal request to Macau regarding the case. We have also sent a red alert requesting for the help of other countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, India, Myanmar, China and Hong Kong via Interpol, as well as to Taiwan through diplomatic channels,” Mohamad Fuzi said.

On Jul 4, Malaysia’s Immigration Department said that they had cancelled Jho Low’s passport, in connecton with the 1MDB scandal investigation. The passport was cancelled from Jun 15 under the orders of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

On Jul 5, Malaysian authorities confirmed that Jho Low had escaped to Macau.

Whistle-blowers said Low, who is close to former prime minister Najib Razak, helped set up the state fund and made key financial decisions even though he had no official position.