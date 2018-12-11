Former 1MDB CEO arrested, to be charged Wednesday over alleged audit tampering

PUTRAJAYA: Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) group president and chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 11) for his alleged role in tampering with a 1MDB audit report.



He will be charged on Wednesday, along with former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

“Arul Kanda was arrested at 10.32am today when he came to provide his statement at the MACC’s Putrajaya headquarters,” said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in a statement.



It also confirmed reports that Najib was arrested on Monday. He was released on bail on the same day.

“The charges will be read out in separate Sessions Courts at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex at 8am on Dec 12,” MACC added.

Auditor-General Madinah Mohamad had revealed on Nov 25 that the final audit report on 1MDB had been tampered with, and that Najib had knowledge of it.

She said several paragraphs were dropped from the report, which did not mention the presence of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low at a 1MDB board meeting. Information on the financial status of the troubled state fund was also excluded, according to the Auditor-General.

