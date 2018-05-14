Former anti-graft officer lodges reports against Najib Razak: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: A former officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) lodged two reports against former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, reported The Star on Monday (May 14).

Abdul Razak Idris, former MACC investigations and intelligence director, lodged two reports on Monday to the MACC - alleging that Najib had used his position for gratification and that he owns unexplained properties.



He is also looking to lodge another report.

"I will also discuss with the officers here if I should lodge another report here or with the police under Section 217 and 218 of the Penal Code where certain public servants saved a person from punishment or property from forfeiture," said Abdul, as quoted by The Star.



Abdul added that he lodged the reports so that MACC could take "swift action".

When questioned about the timing of his complaints, Abdul said that it would have been futile to lodge the reports before as no action would have been taken.

He said that a former boss had urged him to come forward, but declined to name the individual.

"Some are also worried about me for boldly coming out to lodge a report but it's alright.

"I'm already 69 years old. If I die, I die for the country," Abdul Razak said, according to The Star.



This comes right as MACC's chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad resigned on Monday after submitting his resignation letter to the chief secretary of government Dr Ali Hamsa.

Malaysiakini reported that the resignation letter has been submitted to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, but a replacement has yet to be decided.

