Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang jailed again after losing appeal: Report

HONG KONG: Former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang was jailed again on Friday (Jul 20) after losing an appeal against his conviction for misconduct in public office, local media reported.

Tsang was sentenced to 20 months in jail last year, but was granted bail after denying graft and pleading not guilty.

While he will be jailed again, Tsang successfully appealed against his 20-month jail sentence, which was reduced to 12 months.

The prosecution had ordered Tsang in March to pay a third of its legal costs, amounting to HK$4.6 million (US$586,000). The appeal court on Friday, however, decided that he had to pay only HK$1 million.



The devout Catholic is the most senior city official to serve time behind bars, bringing an ignominious end to what had been a long and distinguished career, before and after the 1997 handover of the former British colony to Chinese rule.

A nine-person jury ruled last February that Tsang had deliberately concealed private rental negotiations for a penthouse with property tycoon Bill Wong Cho-bau while his Cabinet discussed and approved a digital broadcasting licence for a now-defunct radio company, Wave Media, in which Wong was a major shareholder.



He was acquitted of a second count of misconduct, while the jury failed to reach a verdict on a third count of accepting an advantage as the chief executive by allegedly pocketing HK$3.8 million worth of renovations for the penthouse.

In appealing against the misconduct verdict in April, Tsang’s legal team argued that High Court Judge Andrew Chan had failed to properly instruct the jury, the South China Morning Post reported.

However, prosecutor David Perry said what the judge had done was “fair, well-balanced and generous to the applicant”.