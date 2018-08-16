Former Indian prime minister Vajpayee dies at 93

NEW DELHI: Three-time Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has died, current leader Narendra Modi said Thursday (Aug 16).

A poet-politician, Vajpayee was one of the most popular leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was 93.

Advertisement

The former prime minister had ordered nuclear tests to make India a nuclear weapons power and travelled by bus to Pakistan in a grand diplomatic gesture.



But unlike Modi, who critics say is a polarising figure despite his pledge of inclusive development for India's 1.3 billion people, Vajpayee was the moderate face of Hindu nationalism, admired by some political foes.

"It was Atal Ji's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century," Modi said in a tweet Thursday, using a Hindi-language honorific.

"Atal Ji's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vajpayee had battled poor health for years but his condition deteriorated sharply in recent days.



The former premier was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where he was admitted nine weeks ago with health complications.



It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick. He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP's message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

"Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support systems. Despite the best efforts, we have lost him today," AIIMS said in a statement.

"We join the nation in deeply mourning this great loss."

His waning health sparked a flurry of visits from top dignitaries Thursday, including Modi and senior cabinet ministers.

Vajpayee, a former journalist and poet-turned-politician, was credited with helping lay the foundations for the meteoric rise of BJP, the right-wing political powerhouse that rules India today.